We recently hosted a Homecoming Dinner at Wren's Garden for Tehachapi High students and their dates. We were privileged to host more than 80 kids, and are beyond happy to share we didn't turn away a single teen due to their inability to cover the $25 ticket. This was made possible by the community coming together, and helping to sponsor students, and the venue also giving away complimentary tickets.
The following people/ businesses helped to make this possible: Los Viajeros Winery, Tehachapi Wine and Cattle, Mountain Paint and Auto Body, Rustic Creations, Moessner's Farms, Balloon Bar and Events, Rothermel Family and various individual community members.
In addition, Discover Tehachapi was hired to safely transport the students and Lindsey Renee Photography was on site to sell packages.
Parents of these students should be incredibly proud of the behavior and manners displayed. These kids were all amazing! We very much look forward to hosting future events for local youth.
— Emily Woods, Wren's Garden owner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.