The Errea House and Errea Garden seem to have become targets of vandalism. As first reported in Tehachapi News, the garden was attacked several weeks ago, and now the Errea House was the recipient. On Aug. 29, right at sunset, someone or a group attempted to enter by kicking in the back porch door. Fortunately, the alarm sounded and we assume scared them away.
The Tehachapi police, who have been wonderful and responsive, came immediately. They checked the house and after clearing it, made suggestions to improve security. They’ve already been checking on the house and garden during their patrols and will continue.
Next, we were faced with getting the door closed and repaired. As museum director I should be responsible but since I live approximately 20 miles away others came to the rescue. Kerri Esten, Tehachapi Heritage League President, and her friends (known as Louie’s Bandmates), and Jim Gracey of Keyed-Up Mobile Locksmith promptly arrived. They secured the door and even improved the overall house security. The next day more rescuers came. George Hammond repaired the inside door frame damage and Dixie and Stan Coutant also came to assist. Later George also cleaned up the mess the vandals left in the garden.
Neighbors have promised to help by keeping a diligent look out.
I am so fortunate to have such wonderful and dedicated friends and helpers.
— Judith Reynolds, Tehachapi Museum director
