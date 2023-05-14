In response to Susanne Bennett”s letter on April 9, I have to first acknowledge my gratitude by thanking her for reading my column, responding in a mature and diplomatic fashion and forgiving my spelling errors.
However, I disagree that we live in a two-party system! Especially here in California where the filthy rich, dishonest and corrupt Democrats run the entire state. California is a one-party tyrannical run state with no hope in ever making it Great Again.
The Republicans have a slim majority in the House of Representatives and even though there are 49 Republicans in the Senate and 48 Democrats, there are three Independent senators who caucus with the Democratic establishment.
The privacy of one's vote has gone out the window; that is something of the past. With the way social media is and video cameras everywhere it’s no wonder our once great country has gone down the toilet.
Voting has been a joke in this country. It’s not who votes that matter anymore but who does the counting that matters; just look at California.
So no, Suzanne, we don't live in a two-party system; we live in a one-party rule all system where the Democrats control the media, almost all the major cities, the federal government and even the military.
The right to privacy is also a joke as left-leaning political organization such as BLM, Woke and even Satanists do not respect anyone’s privacy or anyone’s right to free speech they disagree with.
BLM hate the police and cause havoc wherever they go, the Woke culture has vandalized Catholic churches, pregnancy centers and have harassed many conservative groups in public for peacefully assembling.
There is no respect for law enforcement officers. Yes, I have had my share of run-ins with them, but in retrospect they were doing their job, and finally I will express my dissatisfaction toward the Biden regime.
I was once a Biden supporter and felt he was a better choice for the Democrats in 2016, who instead went for Hillary Clinton, but now I’m seeing what a disgrace he has become and how disastrous his presidency has been.
The Afghan withdrawal was a disaster. Shutting down the XL Keystone Pipelines cost thousands of jobs and resulted in higher gas prices. Food costs have gone through the roof. The cost of living has made it impossible for people like me to save but live paycheck by paycheck. The homeless crisis is out of control and all these people seem concerned about is the right for boys to transition to girls and vice versa. So no, I am done being quiet and respecting other people’s privacy to vote. It’s time for me to start calling people out.
— John Ortiz, Tehachapi
