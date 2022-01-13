I hope that the Tehachapi Unified School District doesn't make Cerro Coso Community College move out of its space within Monroe high School.
I know several high school students who took college credit while in high school still.
Also I know of several college graduates who have been able to take college courses while having a full-time job because of the different types of classes the college offers.
I think it will be a big step backward for Tehachapi if the college is told it can not stay where it is now and has to move out of Tehachapi.
— Cathy Lueder, Oak Knolls
