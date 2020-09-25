To mask up or to not mask up? For some, it is a choice not to be taken lightly. To others, “the government is not going to tell me what to do. It's a free country,” say proud Americans. Yes, it is. But, seat belts have been required to be worn by proud Americans in California since 1986. The law was enacted because the government saw too many deaths in car accidents where occupants were not wearing seat belts.
Sometimes, even proud Americans need to be told how to protect ourselves because we tend to be too ignorant to realize we could be the next statistic.
We are asked to wear masks to protect ourselves and others, to slow the spread of COVID-19. As of Sept. 23, the number of COVID deaths in the U.S. is 201,000; more than the number of service members killed in the LAST FIVE WARS. Is that acceptable?
The 1918 Spanish flu infected more than 500 million and killed an estimated 50 million humans, one third of Earth’s population at the time. No masks, no shelter in place mandates, no social distancing, no vaccine. It makes one wonder how the outcome would have been different if those measures had been taken.
Wear a mask, don’t wear a mask. Its a choice, yes. But why risk health by ignoring or disregarding the hard facts and the knowledge of those who spend their lives studying infectious diseases? Masks protect us and will slow the spread of COVID-19. That is a known fact. A person not wearing a mask might not become infected, but the chance of infection is greater. That is also a known fact.
Why risk it? It's hard to stand up as a proud American when you are hooked up to a ventilator.
Amanda MacIntire, Tehachapi
