Everyone who joins the United States Armed Forces takes an oath of enlistment. The oath states: "I, (NAME), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God."
If you will note, military personnel do not take an oath to fight for you freedom, nor for your security. They pledge to defend the Constitution (that which was written by the Founding Fathers). The least you can do, if you are concerned with supporting the troops, is to read what we pledged to defend.
Remember, if you want someone to fight for your freedom, well, that is your job. If you want someone to secure your safety, again, that is your job. If you are willing to sacrifice your freedom for safety, in any way, then you do not deserve either. Thank you.
— Larry Trapp, Tehachapi
