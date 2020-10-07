I have been a resident of Tehachapi for more than 15 years and have had the good fortune and pleasure of having Dr. Terry Warsaw as my physician. I am 79 years old and I attribute that longevity to be to the care that I have received from Dr. Warsaw.
Dr. Warsaw has finally decided to take a well-deserved retirement after more than 30 years of providing care to the citizens of Tehachapi. Dr. Warsaw came here as a young man when we were a small rural area. He has filled many medical roles during those years, providing excellent care for us. Even in retirement, he has made sure to provide continuity to his patients. He has enlisted Adventist Health to take over his practice and is keeping his excellent staff.
Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, we are unable to honor Dr. Warsaw for his years of practice here. Ordinarily someone of his stature would get a testimonial diner with dignitaries, accolades and maybe a plaque or something of that nature. These aren't those times! He's told me he isn't leaving for the south of France, so maybe at a later date we can pull that off. In the meantime, he has my gratitude for his excellent care and friendship. I'm sure his other patients feel the same way.
George Jennings, Tehachapi
