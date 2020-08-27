The Collins Family wants to thank the 51-50 Diesel Truck Club, the American Legion Riders and the Patriot Guard for the beautiful escort for J.R. Collins to his final resting place at the National Cemetery in Arvin.
Also escorting him were some of his long-time biker buddies.
He was a Korean War veteran, and this last show of respect and appreciation meant so much to his family and friends.
We would also like to thank Wood Family Funeral Home for all the support and help with handling the last details. They were very loving and kind.
The Collins Family, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.