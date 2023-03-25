I sit here shaking my head in disbelief as I read the story of the City Council pointing fingers at the County Fire Department. This “unacceptable” level of service is exactly what they signed up for when they chose to abolish a local fire department and outsource local services.
At the time they were pondering this short-sighted decision, there were numerous knowledgeable people repeatedly warning them, in no uncertain terms, that this scenario was going play out exactly as it has. One of the people sounding the alarm was their own fire chief. It was not the story they wanted to hear. Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it.
County government has a very predictable pattern of price gouging after the initial agreement. One simply has to be willing to see it. Much like those low introductory rates the credit card companies use to lure you into a costly decision. Once you take the bait, escape is very unlikely.
If the council wants to point fingers at anyone for this debacle they need to look in the mirror. This incident is just a microcosm of the misguided priorities of City Hall. Rather than trying to lure new residents to our community, they should consider looking out for those of us who have already chosen to make their home here.
— Michael Finley, Tehachapi
