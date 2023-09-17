FIRE! It's our biggest threat, but is anyone paying attention?
If an island like Maui surrounded by water can be turned into an instant inferno, just think what Greater Tehachapi could become with us surrounded by dry brush!
As much as our city officials like to think they’re doing all they can to protect us, just remember it’s the western outlying communities of Cummings Valley, Stallion Springs and Bear Valley that are the most vulnerable, as basically they’re one huge cul-de-sac, and one big firetrap!
Naturally, there’s only so much people can do to spare the wrath of Mother Nature. But ask any fire marshal and they’ll tell you that most fires are man-made, whether deliberate or by carelessness.
When it’s a $1,000 fine to litter on the highway, and less than half that for not maintaining a proper firebreak, when these highly vulnerable communities have very few fire hydrants and low pressure, when increased development increases the risk of carelessness ...
Well, these are factors that have to be addressed. Even with already stretched resources the threat of fire has to be taken much more seriously.
When the major insurers are not writing new policies, quadrupling premiums and just looking for any excuse not to renew existing policies, even in moderate-risk areas, then a high-risk area like us, that's the third windiest place in America, then you have to figure that “climate change” or not, sooner or later that high-risk can easily become a reality in an instant!
— Graham Hill, Stallion Springs
