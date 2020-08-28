I've been a high school sports referee for many years and I subscribe to a publication called "Referee Magazine." In the current issue, there is an article written by Dr. Karissa Niehoff, who is a high ranking member of the NFHS (National Federation of High School athletics) — think NCAA, but for high school.
She wrote (and this is an educated woman with a doctorate degree) that the symbol of respect among athletes (the handshake before and after competition) will no longer be around. She then mentions how she "hopes" it will one day come back!
In the sport of wrestling, the handshake is so important it is a mandatory conclusion to every single match. Well, now that has gone the way of the dodo. In a sport where two young men or women literally sweat into each other's mouths while they are cheek to cheek, exerting every single muscle in their body, with hands full of armpit sweat. In a sport where the referee is on his hands and knees inches from them in the pools of sweat left on the mat. In that sport, there will no longer be handshakes after because of COVID.
Chalk this up to another one of the absolutely ridiculous mandates that have been forced down people's throats, and hopefully those of you on the freedom side can be reminded just how foolish and inconsistent the other side is. When our cry has been 100 percent consistent: Freedom over everything.
Darrel Sipes, Tehachapi
