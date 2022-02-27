It is with much appreciation I recognize the volunteers of Fresh Rescue of The Salvation Army, Tehachapi.
Four days a week they get up early, braving the cold weather, to donate their time to people in need of food in our community. There are drivers who use their own truck and gas to pick up the food from the grocery stores and unload at Salvation Army. There are many who then divide the food into bags so there is fruit, vegetables, protein and bread for each of us in line.
Some of us in need are employed, others are not, but regardless of our circumstances we are grateful to have the food ministry of Fresh Rescue in our community of Tehachapi.
And all of this wouldn’t be possible without donations from Save Mart, Albertsons and Walmart. Thank you for helping your community, countless individuals, and families in need.
— Laura Burdick, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.