We are so excited we were able to exceed our fundraising goals for Wreaths Across America. On Nov. 19, we were able to present Jim Jacobs, the local coordinator for Wreaths Across America, with a grand total of $3,142.87 toward this year’s event.
We could have never reached our goal without our awesome team at Paddles Up. Special thank you to Liz, the manager from Big Papa’s, who graciously donated their parking lot and proceeds from food sales during our Christmas Boutique.
Thanks to all our vendors who donated time and product for our raffles and a special thanks to Porter Construction for their generous donation. We love working with our friends and neighbors here in Tehachapi, while giving back to our community.
Robin Hill, Tehachapi
