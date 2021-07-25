Last week I lost my purse at Home Depot and some kind and good Samaritan found it in the parking lot. They turned it into the police department and a policeman brought it to me!
I thank the people who found my purse and turned it into the Tehachapi Police Department!
I thank the policeman who brought it to me with a big smile! He was courteous and efficient! It shows that the policemen and women are great here in Tehachapi and every place else! We are very blessed to live in the Tehachapi area!
Thanks again!
— Cricket Eads
