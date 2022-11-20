It was a sad occasion to support the family of a young Tehachapian killed in a bike accident, but I was overwhelmed, again, by the generosity of Mano Lujan and his family as they worked their fundraiser on behalf of the family.
He always seems to come through for the town and its citizens, whenever there’s a need. I took the opportunity to thank him, and to say that we, his neighbors, are all proud of the good works that Red House, Mano, and the staff, provide to our community. May it ever be so! Thank you, Mano!
— Ted Johnson, Tehachapi
