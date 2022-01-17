In all communities big and small like Tehachapi, there are naturally citizens who embrace change (development) and those who don’t.
For city leaders and everybody really, it’s a Catch-22 as like it or not our “Live-Up” small community is fast becoming a countrified version of Santa Clarita, and with it comes all the problems they have. Just ask all those who moved from there to here!
With super-inflation, now all cities are desperate for money to maintain even minimal services, and there’s no point kidding ourselves thanks to COVIDism and decades of government mismanagement, things are going to get a whole lot worse.
So, what’s the answer?
There is only one answer — UNIFICATION… like the school district, like Santa Clarita itself, they incorporated the outlying communities into one with each having its own representatives in the decision making, only we’d do it better!
Now before everyone gets in an uproar, each community would keep its name and identity, but would now have the greater political power and resources that only strength in unity can give. Sooner or later, it’s going to have to be that way just to survive as the community services districts are no longer viable. With the majority of the so-called “Tehachapi community” living outside the city limits and with the USPS having classified them from the very beginning as being Tehachapi, then it’s no stretch to actually centralize and strengthen the greater community’s future.
Greater Tehachapi can “Live-Up” to its name in UNIFICATION!
— Graham Hill, Stallion Springs
