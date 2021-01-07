The Hiner family would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to some businesses in our community.
Thank you to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley for the care and compassion you gave our wife/mom/grandmother in her last days. Thank you to Wood Family Funeral Home for the tender way you helped us with post-life care and honoring our beloved Sandy. Thank you to Country Oaks Baptist Church for allowing us to have a Celebration of Life service to honor her life. Thank you to Melissa at Petrichor Floral Design Studios for the 56 long-stemmed red roses, celebrating 56 years of marriage, and the beautiful flower arrangements. And thank you to TK Pizza for providing food for our family after her service.
We are so thankful for our community of Tehachapi and for our Lord for helping us through this hard time.
Dave Hiner and his family, Tehachapi
