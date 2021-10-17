Democrat Congressional leaders are all over TV sounding the alarm about the catastrophic implications of a government shutdown if the Congress does not raise the debt limit. They keep saying that the only choice is to raise the debt limit so that they can continue to bankrupt the country with their reckless, out-of-control spending.
The Congress, because of incompetent Democrats and Republicans alike, has already created almost $29,000,000,000,000 in debt, a situation that makes the collapse of the U.S. dollar not a matter of "if" but "when." Adding more debt will only accelerate this collapse.
Despite what Pelosi and Schumer keep saying, there is another choice that is obvious, will have enormous long-term benefits for our economy, and will protect the value of our currency. That choice is simple — stop spending money that we do not have.
Just about every American has to live within their means. We should insist that people we elected to our government do the same. Good places to start would be to reduce the size of the federal government by a minimum of 25 percent immediately and to weed out expensive government programs that have outlived their usefulness like the War on Poverty and foreign aid to countries that are not really our friends.
And if the elected people now in the federal government do not want to do this for the American people (remember, they work for us), we should replace all of them in coming elections with representatives who believe that we should never raise the debt ceiling ever again and that the government should live within its means just like the rest of us have to do.
— Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.