Here's how to tell a Trump supporter, most of the time. They are the ones who gather in crowds with all ages without masks. The ones declaring personal freedom.
And any other time, this would never come up. But with freedom comes responsibility. This virus is airborne. How far it can travel depends on conditions. The conditions you find them in is the kind that will get at least 1 in 14 infected (or reinfected). Children are not exempt, but there are some who get a mild case and then a month later, it gets far worse.
Bottom line: Your personal freedom ends when you take that same freedom from anybody else.
Larry Tolley, Tehachapi
