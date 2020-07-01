It is very unfortunate that the Democrats have become left-wing liberals. Back in the day, they used to help the blue-collar workers. I was one of them, and voted for Jimmy Carter. Now, they have become left-wing liberals.
They are infiltrating our country, running as Republicans in republican states such as Idaho, and, then, once they are voted in, they turn against those who voted for them.
These Democrats/liberals have a plan to take over our pensions and distribute them to the lazy. If you have a pension, vote Republican. If you don't, and want free money, vote Democrat.
Just a note to you Dems: Abraham Lincoln was a Republican, and freed slaves. Read your history. The Democrats were in the south and enslaved the blacks. Get it right or don't do it.
Jeff Larson, Tehachapi
