I'm writing in response to the recent article ('Mask or no mask? Issue seems to put people at odds," July 1) concerning the divide between those who believe we should all be wearing masks in public during the ongoing pandemic and those who do not.
The conflict is well summarized in a Boston Herald op-ed published in April, "Experts’ advice on virus inconsistent, often wrong" (https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/04/13/experts-advice-on-virus-inconsistent-often-wrong/). All of the so-called experts, from the esteemed Dr. Fauci to spokespeople from the CDC, WHO and other public health organizations, have been vague and inconsistent in their guidance regarding the wearing of masks. Is it any wonder then that the layperson should be confused?
An argument from common-sense is simply not sufficient. If the science on masks is indeed "settled," as some like to say, then our leaders need to show us the science and allow us to make informed decisions about how to best protect ourselves and our neighbors. The issuance of fiats by bureaucrats concerning masks will only serve to fuel the skepticism that many of us already have for Big Government.
Hugh Shane, Tehachapi
