Our local restaurants are to be commended for providing pleasant, outdoor places for the public to dine during the current health situation. We can still go out to eat!
One restaurant in particular is Jake's on Curry Street. They have changed the back parking lot into a very pleasant area for eating by the use of umbrellas and other coverings, comfortable tables and chairs, potted plants and flowers plus artificial turf — a great place to eat when it's too hot to cook. Also, they have added a mist system which is a real plus, plus the food is good.
Ruth Jordan, Tehachapi
