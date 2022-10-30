Forward-leaning community colleges provide an element of social significance and focused employment development to our county and region. Christina Scrivner, raised and civically active within Area 2 for virtually her entire life, is priceless and a huge force-multiplier for the district.
A product of public schools in East Kern and the daughter of a local physician and former newspaper editor, she represents the best of our community. A vote for Christina Scrivner is a vote for the betterment of the Kern Community College District and each of us in Area 2.
Christina currently lives in Tehachapi, and serves on the Tehachapi City Council, and is active in nonprofit medical organizations. She was raised in Ridgecrest and has worked inside the state Capitol in Sacramento for then Assembly Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. She is motivated to move the Kern Community College District to a higher level of service.
Please join me in supporting Scrivner with your vote. I could not be more pleased to see her seek this prestigious position.
— Stuart O. Witt, former Area 2 Trustee
