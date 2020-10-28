I realize this presidential election is bringing out much passion for the candidates. What concerns me is when rally organizers encourage participants to come up to our beautiful community, from places as far away as Palmdale! It is not even in our county!
Rallies showing support are great, and I fully support them. However, having participants up from Bakersfield, Palmdale and other cities isn't in the best interest of our truly special community, in my opinion. Why not focus on the community and keep it local?
Chris Payne, Tehachapi
