Today was the second time my dog has been attacked while walking on a leash. My dog spent two weeks, at a great cost, at the dog trainer. He passed with flying colors.
The very first day he was home, my husband was walking him and a neighbor’s dog charged them from behind and attacked both my husband and our dog. Now, today, I was walking on the wonderful Golden Hills Nature Park Quail Springs trail, and someone let their dog run loose. The loose dog rushed up behind us, my dog was startled and defended us.
Walking your dog, especially during this pandemic, should be a pleasant experience.
Please be a responsible citizen and keep your dog behind a gated yard, or on a leash, no matter how well you think it’s trained.
— Jacqlynn Walters
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.