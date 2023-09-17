After nine hours of discussion at a school board meeting the Temecula school board decided not to distribute the controversial social studies curriculum. King, I mean Gov. Gavin Newsom, did not like the school board's decision. Newsom threatened a $1.5 million fine. What does that mean?
The state n part funds the schools with our tax money. So he is fining subjects, I mean citizens?
The great governor is having a bill written by one of his cronies that the government can fine the school districts if they do not agree with the governor. Unfortunately, the great Paul Harvey was right: "The greatest threat to America is not from the outside but a slow internal surrender by her people to the illusionary seduction to the welfare state."
— Jeff Larson, Tehachapi
