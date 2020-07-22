My husband and I walk the Antelope Run almost every day (weather permitting). For years, we've passed a rickety bench. Recently it was vandalized and parts of it were thrown around the path.
I called the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District to report it and within two days, they came out and hauled it away! We are so grateful for their quick action and in keeping the area such an asset to our community.
Donna Stenger, Tehachapi
