With all the improvements in Tehachapi, it makes me proud to be a member of this community. It seems like everywhere you drive, something exciting is in the works.
Then if you have occasion to drive to our Post Office, you wonder if you're in the same community. The landscaping is overgrown and out of control. Dead branches from trees hang over walkways and it looks like crap.
If a homeowner had a yard that looked like that, you can be sure that a notice to address the problems would be coming from code enforcement. It's too bad we as a community can't be proud of our Post Office.
— Kenneth Reather, Tehachapi
