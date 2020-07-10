Well the virus IS unmasking people who refuse to learn from history, or even about it. The Spanish flu was not maskless. Please educate yourself so you will understand the lessons to be learned from disputes over masks back then. Furthermore, there were lockdowns then, too. In fact, it was the decision to lift lockdowns too soon that led to a second wave of outbreaks more deadly than the first. Sound familiar?
We are now in a pandemic mirroring Spanish flu, the deadliest in history. It infected one-third of the world, killing 50 million. We must learn from history, not ignore it, or we'll be doomed to repeat it.
Please people, mask wearing has been used to slow transmission of disease all over the world for a long time. Because it works. We all need to do our part and do it well for the interest of public health. Those who don't care about others, do it for the economy. Because like it or not, it can and will be shut down again. Hate government mandates? Great, wear a mask on your own accord, because you have educated yourself and understand it has to be done. Then government won't have to step in and babysit you.
“Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility. For the person who is unwilling to grow up, the person who does not want to carry his own weight, this is a frightening prospect.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
Amanda Kohli, Tehachapi
