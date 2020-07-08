I can’t believe that our conservative friends are still quoting Lincoln as the Republican Party’s standard bearer, and was countered by the Democrats’ control of the southern states. That status clearly changed with the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964, when those former slave owning states all immediately changed party and became Republican dominated.
It is NOT the Democratic Party that has dramatically changed, it’s that the Republican Party of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Eisenhower, and others who were also very moderate, have thrown out anyone who they claim is a RINO; that would include me.
It’s hard to accept that the members of such a party, who claim to be such good Christian folk, could continue to strongly support a candidate so lacking in their morals and values. What is it that makes Trump acceptable or even “likeable” to the GOP? I think all of you who feel that way need to read his niece’s book, and that by John Bolton. Perhaps you’ll get a clearer picture of the makeup of that jerk.
Ted Johnson, Tehachapi
