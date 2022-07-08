How much did the new Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital cost? $10 million? Gosh, it's a really nice urgent care. Did you know that they still do not deliver babies? Or perform routine surgeries like appendectomies?
Instead of calling a provider up from Bakersfield or Antelope Valley, (which would no doubt be cost-effective), the decision is to turn an expectant mother in labor away so her family has to drive her to another hospital where she was there barely 15 minutes before the baby came or they hire Hall Ambulance to transport the patient in anticipation of surgery.
I know these situations first hand: my granddaughter was the baby almost born in the backseat of our car. My son was the appendectomy patient who was driven by ambulance to Bakersfield for surgery.
This is not to disparage the professionals who work here. They are all first rate, the best care around. It's just too bad that the powers in charge at Tehachapi's Adventist hospital have yet to let it shine as the first-class medical facility we were promised it would be.
— Amanda MacIntire, Tehachapi
