The passing of Dick Dieterle is sad news indeed for Tehachapi. As he spent nearly his entire adult life serving the Tehachapi Unified School District, impacting countless lives in the process, it seems appropriate to create a lasting tribute honoring his contributions, whether creating a scholarship, building a memorial, planting trees, naming something for him or another grand gesture.
As a community we really ought to step up. Others have expressed a similar desire and I sincerely hope it comes true. Thanks for everything Mr. D, we love you.
— George W. Hammond, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.