For those interested in wind energy development throughout the nation and how California compares, see the recent DOE EERE August report at: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USEERE/bulletins/36c89c6 .
It is quite lengthy with indications of the facts that wind energy is a lower-priced form of energy encouraging growth and many large corporations are having their own wind turbines installed somewhere near for direct connection to their business operations. It serves to raise the question whether our Tehachapi Cumming County water district can make better use of wind energy by direct connection here themselves to our major windpower operations.
— Anthony Chessick, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.