The volunteer staff at Have A Heart Humane Society really has no words that adequately express the amazement and gratitude we feel for the help, support and hard work that came from you, our community!
We had no idea what we were going to do when we were told that our rented building had sold and we had to vacate after more than seven years. How would we do it? In 30 days? YIKES! But you all came through and helped us pack, load, and move — in up to 30 horse trailers, trucks, vans and station wagons!
Then you all came out of the woodwork to unload, set up the new shop, donate great new stuff and check on us frequently as we navigated all the hoops of setting up a “new business” in a bigger place! We couldn’t possibly name all of you, but you know who you are, and we love you all!
Then, if that weren’t enough, you were at the door on April 1 to shop on our first day open, you kept helping with the animals and fostering when we needed you, and you showed up on May 6 for our grand reopening! You made it the most fun day we have had in a long time! Bless you all!
What a great town Tehachapi is! We bless all our friends, shoppers, donors, volunteers and fosters who keep us going in this great community! We are sure Chelley, our founder, is smiling down. Come join us in our next adventures and here’s to many more years of Have A Heart!
— Ann Carroll, Have a Heart
