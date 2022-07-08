Let’s be honest. In 2022, there’s not much to celebrate!
You can’t say Tehachapi doesn’t know how to celebrate Independence Day, what with the balloons, fireworks, arts/crafts and all the flag-waving!
But just ask a World War II veteran like Carl Spurlin Dekel who lamented the current state of the country while celebrating his 100th birthday with friends and family, and who broke down in tears as he told Fox13 in an interview shared the day after that his fellow soldiers did not die in the war for what America has now purportedly become.
A sentiment shared with 78 percent of Americans polled recently by Pew Research.
It’s well understandable that folks want to escape for even one day from the 24/7 trauma and madness of what living anywhere in this world has now become… but who are we kidding in thinking it’s ever going to get better?
Of course life has to go on or at least the pretense of it, but unlike World War II that got America out of the Great Depression, the long predicted World War III has now conveniently taken center stage, whilst the agendas of COVIDism, climate change, BLM, LGBTQ, coupled with super-inflation, food shortages and mass shootings can be reinserted back into our lives whenever our masters feel the need to remind us that “we the people” have no say in anything anymore, if we ever did.
We pay for our own enslavement, more so than those Americans in 1776 who truly had something to look forward to and celebrate!
— Graham Hill, Stallion Springs
