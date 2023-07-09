Tehachapi Nursery is a small flower nursery that has fought some pretty big giants (drought, COVID-19, economy issues) and yet it remains. Every spring the nursery brings in truckloads of flowers and vegetables for the community to grow. The beauty that is growing in my humble backyard often brings tears to my eyes.
Thank you Rick for always sharing your knowledge and teaching the customers all the tricks to growing a beautiful garden. We appreciate you and your staff so much. Love always. Remember to shop small!
— Marie Dominguez, Tehachapi
