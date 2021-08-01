Does anyone really know what time it is?
“Living it Up” at 4,000 feet you can be forgiven for not having to breathe the polluted air or suffer the problems of living in a big city, but like the group Chicago’s 1969 signature song you have to wonder with everything that is going on in this crazy world right now, “does anyone really care” up here?
Sure, some people really care about not having any chicken restaurants or enough downtown parking. I recently cared enough to point out that road rage was a much greater threat to our lives than any virus.
But remember, our community is not immune from things that happen elsewhere, especially when just about everything you need to “live-up” has to come from outside just like all the good paying jobs!
For all its beauty and charm, and despite all the new development, Tehachapi like everywhere else is fast losing its affordable housing as private equity multitrillion dollar giants like Blackrock and Vanguard are buying up homes in the thousands with very deep pockets that can outbid anyone.
They’re buying up homes, whole neighborhoods not to resell but to rent out. Google it!
They got the memo, a dystopian future of lifelong renters, where your corporate landlords say “you’ll own nothing and be happy.”
Another profitable byproduct of COVIDism, that saw bankster corporations who received most of those COVID-relief dollars, foreclosing on homes/businesses at our expense.
It’s time we all woke up to these great-resets!
— Graham Hill, Stallion Springs
