I would personally like to thank everyone who was involved in the Tehachapi Christmas Parade.
My parents have quarantined for months, and the Christmas Parade went right in front of their house on A Street.
They were overjoyed. My mom called me about the parade. They enjoyed it immensely.
I understand the usual parade was canceled. I guess they considered it a danger (rolling of the eyes), I don't know.
Thank God we have citizens to take the matter into their own hands and make things happen.
Our government leaders are still failing us more and more each decade.
America needs to take notes. They (the parade organizers) provided the community with something good and much needed at this time.
Jeff Larson, Tehachapi
