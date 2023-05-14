Seeing Tehachapi reports of economic development being stymied in national and local affairs, one more example might be wind energy. The little coverage does not mean that nothing is wrong. The invisibility of air and wind adds unusual complexity that takes time to understand.
We have U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratories now offering upgrades to existing wind turbines that can increase the average electrical power produced but are being overlooked by our power companies here. In one example, a thousand wind turbines, with the employment required and lasting profits gained, could be upgraded.
Silence seems to be the watchword. For Tehachapi News to take an interest would be not at all a detriment to the technology. Thanks.
— Anthony Chessick, Tehachapi
