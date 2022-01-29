Forbes reported that 3 million Americans have signed a change.org petition imploring President Biden for more stimulus payments. "A change.org petition for $2,000 a month stimulus checks has hit 3 million signatures, according to CNBC," reported Forbes recently.
The article then goes on to mention that a fourth stimulus payment is unlikely, considering the fact that new stimulus checks would clash with President Biden's proclamation that the economy is "nicely recovering."
But I say 3 million Americans aren't lying, Mr. President. They are in dire need of some more financial assistance.
President Biden has been astoundingly tight-fisted with stimulus payments, despite his Democratic party affiliation. On the campaign trail during the tail end of 2020, Biden promised, if elected, to give every American $2,000 stimulus checks. But as a CNBC.com article mentioned in January of 2020 — titled "Critics say Biden's COVID relief plan breaks promise of $2,000 checks" — the newly sworn-in commander-in-chief quickly reneged and distorted his campaign trail promises.
"Biden unveiled the $1.9 trillion package on Thursday that includes an additional $1,400 stimulus payment to many taxpayers and their dependents. The incoming president says the payments will top off the second round of $600 checks which were guaranteed at the end of 2020, bringing the total to $2,000 per person."
Now clearly our 46th president was being deceptive to his electorate with the $2,000 he had promised. Not to give a silly analogy, but it is sort of like promising a starving person a king-sized Whooper from Burger King, only to give said person half a Jr. Whooper, only to return to hand him the other half two months later.
Biden's promise was unfair and wholly dishonest. And as for the aforementioned article by Forbes, I do disagree with it slightly. The article states that the odds of a new stimulus check are slim. I will add what I believe. The odds of Americans receiving a fourth stimulus check immediately are indeed narrow. However, we quickly forget this is an election year. As we near the midterms on Nov. 8, you can bet your bottom dollar President Biden will start stressing the importance of "more relief payments."
But by that time I will say too little, too late, Biden. We're at the beginning of the year. More than three million Americans are currently begging you for relief. They don't need relief 10 months from now, Mr. President.
They need it today.
— Jack Bristow, Tehachapi
