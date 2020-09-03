I have property in Tehachapi and have been a frequent visitor for more than 50 years. Yesterday while visiting, I shopped at Home Depot for supplies and was dismayed to observe the number of inconsiderate customers who failed to wear a facial covering. I'd expected more caring behavior by the townspeople of Tehachapi.
It doesn't take much to take the simple step of wearing a face covering to help protect one another from COVID-19 infection. It isn't up to the store employees to enforce what is a simple way to protect one another, we all need to do it by ourselves. Sad commentary about a community I love.
Sam Knight, Poway, Calif.
Commented
