By a vote of 87 for and 20 against, the California legislature put Proposition 18, which would permit 17-year-olds to vote, on the general election ballot this year.
Proposition 18 clearly violates the Constitution of the United States, Amendment 26, which was ratified on July 1, 1971, and which states, "The right of citizens of the United States, who are eighteen years of age or older, to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of age."
The law of the country clearly states that the voting age is 18, not 17 and a quarter or 17 and a half, but 18 years of age at the time of election.
I am in agreement of 18-year-olds voting at the time of election, but if passed, this Proposition 18 could be challenged in the courts as a clear violation of federal law.
Unfortunately, some people may have already voted without being aware that Proposition 18 is a violation of the Constitution of the United States.
Vanessa Cross, Tehachapi
