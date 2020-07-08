Baseless accusations and demands for proof when nobody truly knows what will happen next are beyond a waste of words on a page in a local newspaper's opinion section. So are a complete dearth of reasonable, sensible, solutions that can be measured and adjusted based on the numbers we see in the short term, until we can develop a longitudinal study that spans several months of carefully analyzed data.

I'm guessing my common ground plea will be dismissed out of hand because you'll brand me, like Trump did, as one of those left-wing liberal, Marxist, anarchist looters taking advantage of the situation so I can run into Walmart and grab that really cool barbecue I've been coveting, when really I'm a 20 year resident of Bear Valley with one son serving admirably in the army, and another doing a fantastic job as a Kern County sheriff.

And Jeff, please read your history, because 100 years after Lincoln became the face of the Republican party and freed the slaves, the GOP had done a complete 180, and a Democrat by the name of Bobby Kennedy spoke an amazing impromptu eulogy for MLK jr. After hearing about the murder on April 4 in Indiana (if anyone wants to read a great speech here is the link https://www.jfklibrary.org/learn/about-jfk/the-kennedy-family/robert-f-kennedy/robert-f-kennedy-speeches/statement-on-assassination-of-martin-luther-king-jr-indianapolis-indiana-april-4-1968); later that year he too was assassinated. So, in essence, you need to get it right, not the Dems.

Warren Rabe, proud, peaceful American, Tehachapi