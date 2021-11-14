Several litter conscious individuals have happily noted that trash has been picked up on Highway 202. We are fortunate that Caltrans pays for Highay 202 to be picked up, as most of 202 has not been adopted by us locals. It isn’t Caltrans staff who pick up, however. Caltrans is paying groups like the California Conservation Corps or FIELD, possibly.
Regrettably, trash is already accumulating before the bags are even collected. We aren’t sure if motorists are just throwing litter out their vehicle window, or perhaps, trash is not secured when in the back of a pickup truck. In either case, we implore our local citizens to treasure our wonderful community and secure litter.
Thank you for listening.
— Linda Coverdale, Tehachapi
