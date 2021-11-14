With Joe Biden stumbling from one catastrophe to another, it seems that he knows about as much about running the United States of America as does Alec Baldwin about handling firearms. Baldwin's incompetence resulted in the tragic death of an innocent young woman and the injury of another person.
Biden's incompetence is far more serious and could result in the death of the United States of America as we know it, a tragedy of incalculable magnitude, but we are watching it happen daily. If he and all of the "progressives" that are dissembling our great country had even one ounce of gratitude for the sacrifices made by our founding fathers and millions of our military to create and preserve this country, none of this would be happening.
These morons are standing on the shoulders of giants, but they stupidly think they are flying. As Albert Einstein once observed, "The difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has its limits." He had that right.
— Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi
