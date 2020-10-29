It seems Mike Ladd has conveniently neglected the hundreds of pro-Trump letters offering wildly exaggerated claims of his accomplishments or no-evidence achievements, as well as anti-Biden projections that are equally bizarre, including but not limited to an utter destruction of our society leading to civil war.
When a smug Trump supporter calls out those who simply restate what Trump has in fact done and said, I feel compelled to expose him as one who is the proverbial pot calling the kettle black. Re-watch Leslie Stahl’s "60 Minutes" interview and you will see what kind of person Trump truly is; if you still vote for him, then I can only shake my head.
Warren Rabe, Tehachapi
