We had a memorable visit to your lovely and welcoming town on Sunday, April 18. Traveling home from Palm Springs to Monterey County, we decided to use Tehachapi as our halfway point. We're glad we did!
Finding a window table at Gracian's just before closing, we had a view of the landing planes and the passing trains. We settled in for dinner. There were some families and other tourists doing the same. We enjoyed our meal and cold beers and were ready to leave and return to the Best Western Plus for the night.
As we prepared to pay our bill, the hostess informed us that it had already been paid! To our surprise, one of the other diners must have heard us raving about what a great town Tehachapi appeared to be and they wanted to let us know that it was also very friendly by anonymously covering our dinner bill.
The next morning, after scones at Kohnen's, some aviator friends were kind enough to give us a tour of the "toys" in their hangars at the airport, and then we were off to complete out trip home.
Please pass along our many thanks to the kind people of Tehachapi. We will be back!
— Mavourneen Nole and J.T. Rethke, King City
