We applaud the efforts of the water district to stop the Sage Ranch madness. Finally someone questions the logic of approving endless development in the face of dwindling resources. The City Council, city manager and others seem to be focused on increased tax revenues and similar issues regardless of feasibility, sustainability or practicality.
The truth of the matter is that conserving, protecting and recognizing the critical state of our water supply must be our top priority. To ignore the obvious dilemmas while welcoming foolhardy, shortsighted projects is the height of stupidity. In addition to inadequate resource supplies, unchecked growth continues to diminish our quality of life (more vehicles equals air pollution, more people equals more crime, etc.).
It is high time that our leaders wake up!
— Devon Knowle, Tehachapi
