Emergencies don’t take vacations. They don’t even take off nights and weekends.
But no matter when they strike, the compassionate actions of American Red Cross Kern County & Eastern Sierra volunteers, blood donors and community partners help ensure that families and individuals never face crises alone.
The Red Cross mission wouldn’t be possible without these community heroes, and we are proud to honor their dedication in March during our annual Red Cross Month celebration.
Already in 2022, our local disaster teams have responded to 26 home fires, providing emergency assistance to more than to 100 of our neighbors whose lives have been impacted by those devastating occurrences. We’ve seen Red Crossers step in to provide shelter when wildfires strike our community, deploy nationally when the need is called and provide emergency communications to military families.
On behalf of those we serve, we thank everyone who makes our lifesaving work possible in Kern County, across the country and around the world.
You can join in their commitment during our Red Cross Month celebration by visiting redcross.org to become a Red Cross volunteer or take a class to learn lifesaving skills like CPR and first aid.
— Eddie Zamora, executive director, American Red Cross Kern County & Eastern Sierra Chapter
