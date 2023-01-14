Some Americans gathered to observe the second anniversary of Jan. 6, which anyone with half a brain would agree was horrific. But, personally, I believe that Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience upstaged any Jan. 6 remembrances.
When I think of Jan. 6, 2021, a murdered Air Force veteran comes to mind. Only deaths on that Thursday were Trump supporters, and most people who were born after 1971 probably don’t know that the Capitol building was bombed twice and other acts of violence have happened over the years. But, like the left-wing loons who burned cities and killed cops in 2020, were hailed as heroes like those who bombed the Capitol. It was not an attack on democracy, and it was well-planned and executed.
Security was a joke that day. It’s sad that any person died that day, but hopefully we learned a lesson
— Jim Thomas, Tehachapi
